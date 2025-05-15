Pope Leo XIV Champions Peace as Vatican Offers Mediation in Global Conflicts

VATICAN CITY, May 14 (Reuters) - Pope Leo XIV, the first American to helm the global Catholic Church, committed to robust peace efforts on Wednesday, offering the Vatican's services as a mediator in international disputes. He expressed a firm belief that war is never an unavoidable outcome.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was among the first world leaders to discuss global peace efforts with the pontiff after his papal election. Zelenskiy voiced approval for the Pope's readiness to mediate, reiterating Ukraine's commitment to resolving its ongoing conflict with Russia.

During his public addresses, Pope Leo XIV underscored the church's readiness to facilitate peace talks between adversaries, calling for a global embrace of diplomacy over violence. He emphasized the need for peacemakers in shaping history, denouncing war as a non-solution that merely exacerbates issues.

