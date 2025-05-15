Putin Appoints Delegation for Ukraine Talks Amid Speculation

Late Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the formation of an experienced delegation to negotiate directly with Ukraine in hopes of resolving the ongoing conflict. Notably absent from the talks will be Putin himself, despite earlier speculation on whether he would participate.

This development follows previous discussions proposed by Putin, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressing willingness to join if Putin was present. According to a Kremlin order, the delegation comprises officials experienced in initial 2022 talks, including presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin.

Also joining are Igor Kostyukov, director of Russia's Foreign Military Intelligence Agency, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. Previous 2022 negotiations in Belarus and Turkey ultimately failed, yet this renewed effort seeks a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)