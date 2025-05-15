The Future of American Airpower: F-55 and F-22 Super Upgrades

The United States is evaluating the development of a twin-engine warplane named the F-55, as well as an improvement to the existing F-22 Raptor titled the F-22 Super. President Donald Trump made these remarks on Thursday.

Trump's statement came during a business leaders' meeting in Doha, attended by executives from Boeing and GE Aerospace. This announcement followed significant new business agreements, including Qatar's order for 160 Boeing commercial aircraft.

Such advancements underscore the country's ongoing commitment to bolstering its military capabilities through innovation in aerospace technology.

