The Future of American Airpower: F-55 and F-22 Super Upgrades
The U.S. is considering developing a new warplane, the F-55, and plans to upgrade the F-22 Raptor to the F-22 Super. President Trump discussed this at a meeting with business leaders, including Boeing and GE Aerospace, following announcements of major business deals with Qatar.
- Qatar
The United States is evaluating the development of a twin-engine warplane named the F-55, as well as an improvement to the existing F-22 Raptor titled the F-22 Super. President Donald Trump made these remarks on Thursday.
Trump's statement came during a business leaders' meeting in Doha, attended by executives from Boeing and GE Aerospace. This announcement followed significant new business agreements, including Qatar's order for 160 Boeing commercial aircraft.
Such advancements underscore the country's ongoing commitment to bolstering its military capabilities through innovation in aerospace technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
