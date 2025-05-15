Left Menu

The Future of American Airpower: F-55 and F-22 Super Upgrades

The U.S. is considering developing a new warplane, the F-55, and plans to upgrade the F-22 Raptor to the F-22 Super. President Trump discussed this at a meeting with business leaders, including Boeing and GE Aerospace, following announcements of major business deals with Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:11 IST
The Future of American Airpower: F-55 and F-22 Super Upgrades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The United States is evaluating the development of a twin-engine warplane named the F-55, as well as an improvement to the existing F-22 Raptor titled the F-22 Super. President Donald Trump made these remarks on Thursday.

Trump's statement came during a business leaders' meeting in Doha, attended by executives from Boeing and GE Aerospace. This announcement followed significant new business agreements, including Qatar's order for 160 Boeing commercial aircraft.

Such advancements underscore the country's ongoing commitment to bolstering its military capabilities through innovation in aerospace technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025