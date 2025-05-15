Left Menu

Germany Backs U.S. in Raising NATO Defense Spending Target Amid Global Tensions

Germany supports President Trump's call to increase NATO's defense spending target to 5% of GDP. With NATO's summit less than six weeks away, member countries are discussing how to meet the demand, considering it crucial amid rising security threats after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Germany has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's demand to raise NATO's defense spending target to 5% of GDP. This move underscores a strong commitment to the alliance amid escalating global tensions.

Germany's new Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized this as a reaffirmation of U.S. dedication to NATO's Article 5 during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya. The current target of 2% of GDP is deemed insufficient by many leaders, particularly in light of heightened security threats from Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

NATO chief Mark Rutte proposed a balanced strategy: allocating 3.5% for defense and 1.5% for broader security issues. With diverse opinions on the feasibility of this target, the upcoming NATO summit will be pivotal in solidifying the alliance's future defense strategies.

