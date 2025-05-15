Left Menu

Trump-Putin Standoff: No Progress in Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that progress in Ukraine peace talks would be stalled until he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This statement comes as Putin's absence from the scheduled talks in Turkey further dims the prospects of reaching any agreements.

Updated: 15-05-2025 17:44 IST
Trump-Putin Standoff: No Progress in Ukraine Peace Talks
The impasse in Ukraine peace negotiations continues as U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized that meaningful progress hinges on a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump conveyed this sentiment to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Dubai, marking his third stop in a significant Middle East trip.

The potential for fruitful discussions was further hindered by Putin's absence from the scheduled talks in Turkey on Thursday, casting a long shadow over the prospects of the negotiations. The situation underscores the critical role both leaders play in facilitating dialogue between the conflicting parties.

As mid-air diplomacies and international politics intersect, the global community watches closely, anticipating when and how these leading nations will find a path to dialogue. Until Trump and Putin convene, the hope for a resolution in the Ukraine crisis remains in a state of limbo.

