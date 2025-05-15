Trump-Putin Standoff: No Progress in Ukraine Peace Talks

The impasse in Ukraine peace negotiations continues as U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized that meaningful progress hinges on a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump conveyed this sentiment to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Dubai, marking his third stop in a significant Middle East trip.

The potential for fruitful discussions was further hindered by Putin's absence from the scheduled talks in Turkey on Thursday, casting a long shadow over the prospects of the negotiations. The situation underscores the critical role both leaders play in facilitating dialogue between the conflicting parties.

As mid-air diplomacies and international politics intersect, the global community watches closely, anticipating when and how these leading nations will find a path to dialogue. Until Trump and Putin convene, the hope for a resolution in the Ukraine crisis remains in a state of limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)