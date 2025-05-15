Ukrainian Delegation Heads to Istanbul for Peace Talks

In a bid to facilitate peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that his Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, will lead a delegation to Istanbul for discussions with a Russian team. The objective of the talks is to take initial steps towards ending the drawn-out three-year conflict.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Zelenskyy highlighted that the Russian delegation lacks members with decision-making power. Nonetheless, the move demonstrates Ukraine's commitment to resolving the conflict, with Zelenskyy aiming to show US President Donald Trump that efforts for peace are underway.

The meeting in Istanbul is particularly focused on establishing a ceasefire as a preliminary action towards full de-escalation and potentially putting an end to hostilities. The Ukrainian government hopes this initiative will mark the beginning of a lasting peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)