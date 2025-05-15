Left Menu

Trump Heralds Progress in US-Iran Nuclear Talks Amid Middle Eastern Tour

President Trump announced potential progress in US-Iran nuclear talks during a visit to the Middle East, hinting at long-term peace initiatives. He emphasized conditions for Iran to halt nuclear weapon development and discussed economic sanctions with Gulf leaders, bolstering diplomatic ties and addressing regional conflicts.

President Donald Trump suggested progress in the US-Iran nuclear discussion during his Middle East tour, hinting at an imminent agreement aimed at long-term peace.

Amidst negotiations involving American envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Trump emphasized the necessity for Iran to cease nuclear weapon development, amidst regional diplomatic engagements.

During meetings with Gulf leaders, Trump discussed removing economic sanctions on Iran, reinforcing diplomatic relations and addressing persistent conflicts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

