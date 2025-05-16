Grim Reality: The Murder of TikTok Star Valeria Marquez

In a disturbing event that underscores the violence plaguing women in Mexico, beauty influencer Valeria Marquez was gunned down during a live TikTok stream. The incident, occurring at a salon in Zapopan, is under investigation as a possible femicide by authorities, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced.

The young influencer, who had attracted nearly 200,000 followers on social media, was reportedly seen clutching a stuffed toy just moments before the fatal shots were fired. Prosecutors have not yet identified any suspects but are actively pursuing leads to uncover the motive and those responsible.

This chilling crime is set against a backdrop of grim statistics, with Mexico showing staggering rates of violence against women. The UN ranks Mexico alongside Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia for high femicide rates, with law enforcement under pressure to deliver justice in a country burdened by pervasive gender-based violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)