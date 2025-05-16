Left Menu

Controversy Over U.S. Deportation to El Salvador: Rights Review Blocked

U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic resolution seeking a human rights review in a Salvadoran prison housing deportees from the U.S. The measure, co-sponsored by Chuck Schumer, focused on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongfully deported from Maryland. The case questions Trump's compliance with court rulings and due process rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 03:08 IST
Controversy Over U.S. Deportation to El Salvador: Rights Review Blocked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Senate Republicans in the U.S. thwarted a Democratic resolution proposing a human rights assessment of a Salvadoran maximum-security prison where U.S. deportees are held. Despite expectations of failure, the resolution aimed to highlight GOP stances on immigration policies.

Championed by Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the proposal spotlighted Kilmar Abrego Garcia, erroneously deported despite his U.S. residency status and a protective order. The Trump administration, under legal scrutiny, faces questions about due process and judicial compliance.

Republicans criticized Democrats for purportedly backing criminal immigrants, citing allegations against Abrego Garcia. Legal disputes over his deportation underscore broader concerns about constitutional rights and governmental authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025