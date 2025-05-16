Controversy Over U.S. Deportation to El Salvador: Rights Review Blocked
U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic resolution seeking a human rights review in a Salvadoran prison housing deportees from the U.S. The measure, co-sponsored by Chuck Schumer, focused on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongfully deported from Maryland. The case questions Trump's compliance with court rulings and due process rights.
On Thursday, Senate Republicans in the U.S. thwarted a Democratic resolution proposing a human rights assessment of a Salvadoran maximum-security prison where U.S. deportees are held. Despite expectations of failure, the resolution aimed to highlight GOP stances on immigration policies.
Championed by Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the proposal spotlighted Kilmar Abrego Garcia, erroneously deported despite his U.S. residency status and a protective order. The Trump administration, under legal scrutiny, faces questions about due process and judicial compliance.
Republicans criticized Democrats for purportedly backing criminal immigrants, citing allegations against Abrego Garcia. Legal disputes over his deportation underscore broader concerns about constitutional rights and governmental authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
