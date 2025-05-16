Madhya Pradesh Politics in Turmoil After Minister's Controversial Remarks

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reinforced his government's commitment to adhering to court orders, amid increasing criticism over comments made by Minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The controversy has ignited calls for Shah's resignation, putting political pressure on the state leadership.

Yadav addressed the issue while taking part in the BJP's Tiranga Yatra, deflecting Congress's demands by questioning the opposition's stance on other political figures. He accused Congress of not having the moral standing to request Shah's resignation, suggesting their response only adds to political tensions.

The state's political climate remains charged, following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's suo motu order to file an FIR against Shah, leading to growing demands from various parties, including BJP veteran Uma Bharti, for Shah's immediate removal from office.

