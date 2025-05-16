Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Politics in Turmoil After Minister's Controversial Remarks

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav emphasized his government's compliance with judiciary orders amid controversy over Minister Vijay Shah's comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Pressure mounts for Shah's resignation following court-ordered FIR. Congress demands accountability, while BJP deflects criticism, fueling political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-05-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 08:46 IST
Madhya Pradesh Politics in Turmoil After Minister's Controversial Remarks
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reinforced his government's commitment to adhering to court orders, amid increasing criticism over comments made by Minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The controversy has ignited calls for Shah's resignation, putting political pressure on the state leadership.

Yadav addressed the issue while taking part in the BJP's Tiranga Yatra, deflecting Congress's demands by questioning the opposition's stance on other political figures. He accused Congress of not having the moral standing to request Shah's resignation, suggesting their response only adds to political tensions.

The state's political climate remains charged, following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's suo motu order to file an FIR against Shah, leading to growing demands from various parties, including BJP veteran Uma Bharti, for Shah's immediate removal from office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025