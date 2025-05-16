High-Stakes Diplomacy: Russia and Ukraine's Istanbul Peace Talks

In a significant diplomatic venture, negotiators from Russia and Ukraine will reconvene in Istanbul on Friday after a hiatus of over three years. This meeting marks a crucial effort to resolve what has become Europe's direst conflict since World War Two, fueled by mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Expectations for meaningful progress in the peace talks remain dim, particularly after President Trump emphasized no significant advancements would occur without a direct meeting between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Scheduled discussions will involve Turkish, U.S., Ukrainian, and Russian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Putin's absence and the delegation he sent, suggesting it signals Moscow's reluctance for peace. Russia accused Ukraine of theatrical intentions surrounding the talks, which are a continuation of prior negotiations with contentious terms unfavorable to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)