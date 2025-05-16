High-Stakes Diplomacy: Russia and Ukraine's Istanbul Peace Talks
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are set to meet in Istanbul for the first peace talks in over three years, with U.S. President Donald Trump pressing for resolution. Expectations are low, as President Putin sends mid-level officials instead of attending. Key issues include territorial concessions and NATO ambitions.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant diplomatic venture, negotiators from Russia and Ukraine will reconvene in Istanbul on Friday after a hiatus of over three years. This meeting marks a crucial effort to resolve what has become Europe's direst conflict since World War Two, fueled by mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Expectations for meaningful progress in the peace talks remain dim, particularly after President Trump emphasized no significant advancements would occur without a direct meeting between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Scheduled discussions will involve Turkish, U.S., Ukrainian, and Russian officials.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Putin's absence and the delegation he sent, suggesting it signals Moscow's reluctance for peace. Russia accused Ukraine of theatrical intentions surrounding the talks, which are a continuation of prior negotiations with contentious terms unfavorable to Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WTO Agriculture Talks: Members Urged to Innovate Ahead of MC14 Negotiations
Trade War Truce? U.S. and China Contemplate Negotiations Amid Tariff Tensions
Nuclear Negotiations Delay: A Fourth Round Postponement
The New Nuclear Deal: A Tumultuous Turn for U.S.-Iran Negotiations
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Unexpected Iran Negotiations