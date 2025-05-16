Left Menu

NATO's Call for Constructive Dialogue

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the significance of Ukraine's presence at negotiation talks. Addressing EU leaders, Rutte suggested that pressure now mounts on Russian President Putin. He criticized Putin’s decision to send a low-ranking delegation to discussions in Turkey, highlighting tactical missteps in the diplomatic arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:03 IST
Mark Rutte
  • Country:
  • Albania

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed Ukraine's decision to engage in peace negotiations, significantly altering the diplomatic landscape.

Speaking at an EU leaders meeting in Albania, Rutte asserted that the pressure now firmly rests on Russian President Vladimir Putin to respond effectively and constructively.

Rutte also pointed out Putin's strategic blunder in delegating a less influential team to critical talks in Turkey, implying a potential miscalculation in Russia's diplomatic tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

