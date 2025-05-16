Punjab Battles Drug Menace: Aujla Raises Alarm, Kejriwal Launches 'Nasha Mukti Yatra'

In a decisive move to address soaring drug-related fatalities, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has openly criticized the Punjab government, specifically holding it accountable for the escalating crisis in Amritsar. At a press conference, Aujla emphasized the gravitas of the issue, highlighting the fatalities amongst children resulting from substance abuse.

Aujla further revealed his proactive attempts to alert the Punjab government with multiple letters dated 2022 and 2023. The letters aimed to warn of the deepening crisis, especially spotlighting the recent suspected deaths linked to spurious liquor in Amritsar. "Today, the responsibility for these deaths lies with the Chief Minister," Aujla asserted.

Meanwhile, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal announced the initiation of 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' as a part of the state's ongoing 'War Against Drugs'. Kejriwal, along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, strives to combat drug abuse by reaching every village and ward, fostering a community-driven resolve to eliminate the menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)