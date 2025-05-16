Left Menu

Ukraine's Quest for Peace: A 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is leading peace talks with Russia in Istanbul. Ukraine demands a 30-day ceasefire, the return of abducted children, and a prisoner exchange. Umerov aims to find real paths to a sustainable and just peace, emphasizing these key conditions for progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a pivotal move, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is spearheading Kyiv's delegation in peace talks with Russia held in Istanbul. The discussions mark a significant effort to halt ongoing hostilities.

Umerov has made Ukraine's preconditions clear: a 30-day ceasefire, the repatriation of abducted children, and an all-for-all prisoner-of-war exchange must precede any talk of peace. These terms highlight Ukraine's commitment to a sustainable resolution.

The Ukrainian minister communicated on Facebook that the delegation is focused on finding concrete avenues toward a just and lasting peace. This commitment underscores the high stakes of the Istanbul negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

