Stalled Peace Talks: Russia and Ukraine's Elusive Ceasefire
Russia and Ukraine held peace talks in Istanbul, with little expectation of progress toward ending the ongoing war. Conditions for a ceasefire remain a major sticking point. A Trump-Putin meeting is anticipated, but preparations are needed. Fighting continues, with new offensives as both countries maneuver diplomatically.
- Country:
- Turkey
Russia and Ukraine convened in Istanbul for the first direct peace negotiations since the early days of the 2022 invasion, though significant progress was not anticipated. The discussions come amid continuing battles and diplomatic efforts to end the longstanding conflict.
Brought together by Turkish mediation, the talks saw both sides far apart on conditions for a ceasefire. U.S. President Donald Trump, urging a resolution, hinted at a potential future meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Moscow's new demands have stalled progress.
As evidence of the ongoing conflict, a drone attack in Kupiansk resulted in civilian casualties. The diplomatic negotiations remain crucial, yet challenges persist as both sides position themselves strategically on the battlefield.
