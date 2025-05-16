Russia and Ukraine Make Strides with Prisoner Exchange Agreement

In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine have moved forward in peace negotiations by agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each. The talks, which took place in Istanbul, were the first direct discussions between the two nations in more than three years.

Vladimir Medinsky, leading Russia's delegation, expressed satisfaction with the results, indicating Moscow's readiness to continue talks with Kyiv in hopes of further de-escalating tensions.

These negotiations come under the mounting pressure from U.S. leadership to resolve what has been identified as Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

