US Advocates Direct India-Pakistan Dialogue Over Kashmir
The US State Department emphasizes the importance of direct talks between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, reversing previous statements by President Trump. Trump had claimed involvement in brokering a ceasefire, while India insists the Kashmir matter is strictly bilateral. A ceasefire was agreed upon between India and Pakistan on May 10.
The United States is pushing for direct talks between India and Pakistan concerning the Kashmir conflict. This marks a shift in stance from President Donald Trump's earlier comments about assisting the nations in finding a solution.
Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott highlighted the importance of the recent ceasefire achieved by the two countries and praised their leaders' decision to choose peace. The ceasefire was finalized on May 10 following days of cross-border tensions.
Despite Trump's assertions of US involvement in the agreement, India maintains that the understanding was reached bilaterally without third-party input. Both countries' military operations' heads agreed to halt military actions, with US remarks aimed at sustaining ongoing dialogues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- India
- Pakistan
- Kashmir
- ceasefire
- Trump
- direct talks
- diplomacy
- peace
- conflict resolution
ALSO READ
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets
Trump Teases Potential Trade Deals with India, South Korea, and Japan
Kamala Harris Unleashes Critique on Trump's Policies in Landmark Speech
Trump Organization's Controversial Qatar Golf Resort Deal Raises Ethics Concerns