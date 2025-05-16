US Advocates Direct India-Pakistan Dialogue Over Kashmir

The United States is pushing for direct talks between India and Pakistan concerning the Kashmir conflict. This marks a shift in stance from President Donald Trump's earlier comments about assisting the nations in finding a solution.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott highlighted the importance of the recent ceasefire achieved by the two countries and praised their leaders' decision to choose peace. The ceasefire was finalized on May 10 following days of cross-border tensions.

Despite Trump's assertions of US involvement in the agreement, India maintains that the understanding was reached bilaterally without third-party input. Both countries' military operations' heads agreed to halt military actions, with US remarks aimed at sustaining ongoing dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)