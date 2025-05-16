Left Menu

US Advocates Direct India-Pakistan Dialogue Over Kashmir

The US State Department emphasizes the importance of direct talks between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, reversing previous statements by President Trump. Trump had claimed involvement in brokering a ceasefire, while India insists the Kashmir matter is strictly bilateral. A ceasefire was agreed upon between India and Pakistan on May 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:44 IST
US Advocates Direct India-Pakistan Dialogue Over Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is pushing for direct talks between India and Pakistan concerning the Kashmir conflict. This marks a shift in stance from President Donald Trump's earlier comments about assisting the nations in finding a solution.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott highlighted the importance of the recent ceasefire achieved by the two countries and praised their leaders' decision to choose peace. The ceasefire was finalized on May 10 following days of cross-border tensions.

Despite Trump's assertions of US involvement in the agreement, India maintains that the understanding was reached bilaterally without third-party input. Both countries' military operations' heads agreed to halt military actions, with US remarks aimed at sustaining ongoing dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025