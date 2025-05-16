Madhya Pradesh Unites Against Terrorism: A 'Tiranga Yatra' of Solidarity
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the Indian armed forces for swiftly destroying terror bases in Pakistan. Participating in the BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', he praised the unity of Indians post-Pahalgam attack and highlighted the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the futility of Pakistan's divisive conspiracies.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended the rapid action of the Indian armed forces in dismantling terror bases within Pakistan during a 'Tiranga Yatra' on Friday. Organized by the BJP, the event emphasized national unity following the tragic Pahalgam attack.
He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during Operation Sindoor for record-breaking military success and stated that India's unity thwarted Pakistan's attempts to sow religious discord.
The rally saw participation from diverse societal groups, waving the national flag, and reaffirming their commitment against terrorism as they traversed the city, accompanied by patriotic slogans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
