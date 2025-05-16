TMC's Strategic Reshuffle: A New Era of Leadership in West Bengal

In a strategic move, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday declared a major organisational reshuffle across West Bengal, focusing on preparing for the 2026 Assembly elections by balancing experienced leadership with upcoming younger leaders.

The most notable change is the exclusion of controversial leader Anubrata Mondal as district president in Birbhum, now replaced by a nine-member committee. This move reflects an effort to decentralise power within the party.

Throughout 18 of the 35 districts, the TMC is implementing similar changes, with emphasis on collective governance, to instill discipline and reduce factionalism. As the party gears up for elections, this reshuffle signals a new direction under Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)