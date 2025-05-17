Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Block on Trump's Venezuelan Deportations

The U.S. Supreme Court has maintained its block on President Trump's deportations of Venezuelan migrants, citing concerns about violations of judicial review. The American Civil Liberties Union successfully argued to halt the deportations, part of Trump's broader immigration crackdown since re-assuming office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 01:32 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Block on Trump's Venezuelan Deportations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld its decision to block President Donald Trump's efforts to deport Venezuelan migrants under a seldom-used 1798 wartime law. Lawyers representing those affected argued that the government planned deportations without the required judicial review, violating prior orders by the justices.

The high court's temporary hold on deportations, first issued on April 19, remains in effect. This block came after American Civil Liberties Union attorneys requested to maintain the freeze, citing legal and humanitarian grounds.

While the deportations are currently halted, the court clarified that the administration is permitted to pursue deportations through other established immigration laws. This move is part of Trump's ongoing immigration agenda since his re-election in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025