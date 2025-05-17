Supreme Court Upholds Block on Trump's Venezuelan Deportations
The U.S. Supreme Court has maintained its block on President Trump's deportations of Venezuelan migrants, citing concerns about violations of judicial review. The American Civil Liberties Union successfully argued to halt the deportations, part of Trump's broader immigration crackdown since re-assuming office.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld its decision to block President Donald Trump's efforts to deport Venezuelan migrants under a seldom-used 1798 wartime law. Lawyers representing those affected argued that the government planned deportations without the required judicial review, violating prior orders by the justices.
The high court's temporary hold on deportations, first issued on April 19, remains in effect. This block came after American Civil Liberties Union attorneys requested to maintain the freeze, citing legal and humanitarian grounds.
While the deportations are currently halted, the court clarified that the administration is permitted to pursue deportations through other established immigration laws. This move is part of Trump's ongoing immigration agenda since his re-election in January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
