India's Diplomatic Offensive: MPs Set to Expose Pakistan's Terror Ties Globally

In a significant diplomatic initiative, India is deploying MPs from various parties to highlight Pakistan's support for terrorism. The plan involves organizing international tours to inform global communities about India's recent counter-terrorism operations and urging collective global action against extremism.

Union Minister Virenda Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a strategic diplomatic move, India is sending a coalition of MPs from the ruling NDA and other national parties on an international tour. Their mission is to spotlight Pakistan's ongoing endorsement of terrorism amid escalating tensions. Union Minister Virendra Kumar emphasized the need for a unified global stance against terrorism.

The extensive mission involves 40 parliamentarians forming seven groups to travel across global regions. They aim to elucidate India's position and detail the findings from the recently launched Operation Sindoor—a counter-terrorism initiative following the lethal Pahalgam attack.

This 10-day diplomatic venture begins May 23, targeting key world capitals including Washington, London, Dubai, Pretoria, and Tokyo. The move marks a unified political effort, with Ministries collaborating on detailed briefs to substantiate claims against Pakistan, aiming to foster global consensus for worldwide security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

