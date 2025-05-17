India Sends Diplomatic Delegations for Anti-Terror Message

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay announced he will be absent from planned government diplomatic delegations due to health issues. He was contacted by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and the External Affairs Ministry regarding a trip to the US, informing them he cannot attend.

The Indian government plans to send seven bipartisan delegations to prominent partner nations, including UN Security Council members. This move seeks to reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, following incidents such as the Pahalgam terror attack and the strategic Operation Sindoor.

The delegations, featuring articulate leaders from various political parties, include notable figures like BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP's Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde. Distinguished diplomats will accompany each team, projecting India's unified stance against terrorism worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)