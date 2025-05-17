Left Menu

Potential Putin-Zelenskiy Meeting Hinges on Diplomatic Agreements

The Kremlin announced that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is possible, contingent on specific bilateral agreements. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov provided no details on Russia's prerequisites. The two leaders have not convened face-to-face since December 2019.

Updated: 17-05-2025 14:14 IST
