Potential Putin-Zelenskiy Meeting Hinges on Diplomatic Agreements

The Kremlin revealed on Saturday the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, contingent on reaching certain agreements between the two nations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not elaborate on what specific agreements Russia would require, leaving the conditions open for interpretation.

This potential meeting marks the first since December 2019 between the two leaders, signaling a possible shift in the ongoing diplomatic relations between Russia and Ukraine.

