Potential Putin-Zelenskiy Meeting Hinges on Diplomatic Agreements
The Kremlin announced that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is possible, contingent on specific bilateral agreements. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov provided no details on Russia's prerequisites. The two leaders have not convened face-to-face since December 2019.
The Kremlin revealed on Saturday the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, contingent on reaching certain agreements between the two nations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not elaborate on what specific agreements Russia would require, leaving the conditions open for interpretation.
This potential meeting marks the first since December 2019 between the two leaders, signaling a possible shift in the ongoing diplomatic relations between Russia and Ukraine.
