Congress Turbulence: Tharoor’s Leadership Sparks Internal Debate

In a subtle critique, Jairam Ramesh of the Congress party took a veiled swipe at his colleague Shashi Tharoor following Tharoor's nomination to lead a multi-party delegation abroad, sparking controversy within the party ranks.

Ramesh highlighted a significant distinction between 'being in the Congress and of the Congress,' suggesting that individual MPs must seek party concurrence when nominated for government-led delegations.

Despite initial tensions, the Congress provided the government with four nominees, including Tharoor, reaffirming a stance of national unity while the BJP highlighted the choice as a potential party standout moment.

