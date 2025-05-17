Left Menu

Congress Turbulence: Tharoor’s Leadership Sparks Internal Debate

Jairam Ramesh of the Congress party made a subtle critique of Shashi Tharoor after Tharoor was nominated to head a multi-party delegation. The debate highlights differing interpretations of congressional representation, raising questions about internal party protocols and governance consultation in international diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:56 IST
Congress Turbulence: Tharoor’s Leadership Sparks Internal Debate
Congress
  • Country:
  • India

In a subtle critique, Jairam Ramesh of the Congress party took a veiled swipe at his colleague Shashi Tharoor following Tharoor's nomination to lead a multi-party delegation abroad, sparking controversy within the party ranks.

Ramesh highlighted a significant distinction between 'being in the Congress and of the Congress,' suggesting that individual MPs must seek party concurrence when nominated for government-led delegations.

Despite initial tensions, the Congress provided the government with four nominees, including Tharoor, reaffirming a stance of national unity while the BJP highlighted the choice as a potential party standout moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025