David Lammy's Diplomatic Mission: Sustaining Peace Between Pakistan and India

In a significant diplomatic move, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy embarked on a pivotal two-day visit to Pakistan, aiming to solidify peace in the region. As tensions linger following the Pahalgam attacks and India's 'Operation Sindoor', Lammy's call for sustained ceasefire resonates amid turbulent geopolitics.

Lammy's historic visit, the first by a British Foreign Secretary to Pakistan since 2021, underlines the UK's proactive role in easing Indo-Pak relations. During his stay, Lammy engaged with high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, reiterating the critical need for regional stability.

Speaking on his social media account, Lammy highlighted the UK's readiness to collaborate with India, Pakistan, and international allies to counter terrorism, ensuring the long-term success of the ceasefire. His message reflects broader diplomatic efforts to maintain peace and safeguard British nationals abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)