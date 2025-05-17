David Lammy's Diplomatic Mission: Sustaining Peace Between Pakistan and India
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit underscores the urgency of maintaining the ceasefire between Pakistan and India. This high-profile trip, the first since 2021, follows escalating tensions due to India's 'Operation Sindoor'. Lammy emphasizes Britain's commitment to Southeast Asian stability and safety for British nationals.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant diplomatic move, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy embarked on a pivotal two-day visit to Pakistan, aiming to solidify peace in the region. As tensions linger following the Pahalgam attacks and India's 'Operation Sindoor', Lammy's call for sustained ceasefire resonates amid turbulent geopolitics.
Lammy's historic visit, the first by a British Foreign Secretary to Pakistan since 2021, underlines the UK's proactive role in easing Indo-Pak relations. During his stay, Lammy engaged with high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, reiterating the critical need for regional stability.
Speaking on his social media account, Lammy highlighted the UK's readiness to collaborate with India, Pakistan, and international allies to counter terrorism, ensuring the long-term success of the ceasefire. His message reflects broader diplomatic efforts to maintain peace and safeguard British nationals abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Gurukuls: A Modern Approach to Elderly Care
Transgender Women Banned from Women's Soccer Teams in the UK: A Landmark Ruling
Reform UK Surges in Local Elections, Disrupting Britain's Political Scene
Trump's Uncertain Path in Ukraine Peace Talks: Alignments and Consequences
Narrow Victory: Reform UK's Surprise Win in Northwest England