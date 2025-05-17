Left Menu

David Lammy's Diplomatic Mission: Sustaining Peace Between Pakistan and India

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit underscores the urgency of maintaining the ceasefire between Pakistan and India. This high-profile trip, the first since 2021, follows escalating tensions due to India's 'Operation Sindoor'. Lammy emphasizes Britain's commitment to Southeast Asian stability and safety for British nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:57 IST
David Lammy's Diplomatic Mission: Sustaining Peace Between Pakistan and India
ceasefire
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic move, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy embarked on a pivotal two-day visit to Pakistan, aiming to solidify peace in the region. As tensions linger following the Pahalgam attacks and India's 'Operation Sindoor', Lammy's call for sustained ceasefire resonates amid turbulent geopolitics.

Lammy's historic visit, the first by a British Foreign Secretary to Pakistan since 2021, underlines the UK's proactive role in easing Indo-Pak relations. During his stay, Lammy engaged with high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, reiterating the critical need for regional stability.

Speaking on his social media account, Lammy highlighted the UK's readiness to collaborate with India, Pakistan, and international allies to counter terrorism, ensuring the long-term success of the ceasefire. His message reflects broader diplomatic efforts to maintain peace and safeguard British nationals abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025