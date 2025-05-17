Congress Appoints Kumar Gaurav as Bihar Election War Room Chief
The Congress has appointed Kumar Gaurav as head of its war room for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, seeking to challenge the ruling JDU-BJP alliance in collaboration with the RJD. The decision, announced by AICC's K C Venugopal, marks a strategic move as the party gears up for the elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress announced a pivotal decision on Saturday, appointing Kumar Gaurav as the head of its election war room for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls. This appointment was officially approved by the Congress President.
A statement from K C Venugopal, AICC General Secretary for Organisation, confirmed that Kumar Gaurav will lead the strategic operations for the elections slated to occur later this year.
In a crucial contest, the Congress is partnering with the RJD to unseat the current ruling JDU-BJP coalition in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lalan Singh Accuses RJD of Corruption and 'Parivarvad'
Bihar Politics Heat Up: RJD Targets BJP Amidst Election Speculations
BJP's Jaiswal Criticizes RJD's Tejashwi Amid Election Preparations
President gives sanction to prosecute RJD chief Lalu Prasad in railway land-for-jobs money laundering case being investigated by ED: Sources.
RJD Calls for Parliamentary Session on Ceasefire Post-Terror Attack