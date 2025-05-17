Congress Appoints Kumar Gaurav as Bihar Election War Room Chief

The Congress announced a pivotal decision on Saturday, appointing Kumar Gaurav as the head of its election war room for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls. This appointment was officially approved by the Congress President.

A statement from K C Venugopal, AICC General Secretary for Organisation, confirmed that Kumar Gaurav will lead the strategic operations for the elections slated to occur later this year.

In a crucial contest, the Congress is partnering with the RJD to unseat the current ruling JDU-BJP coalition in the state.

