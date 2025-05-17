Trump Initiates High-Stakes Diplomatic Call with Putin

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will engage in vital discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, aiming to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This announcement follows unsuccessful face-to-face negotiations in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump has been exerting pressure on both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to agree to a ceasefire in the three-year-long war. The phone call is scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern, and Trump plans to discuss the high death toll from the conflict as well as trade issues.

Despite previous diplomatic efforts failing, Trump remains hopeful that these discussions will lead to a ceasefire and an end to the violence. Russian negotiators have shown resistance, demanding Ukrainian troop withdrawal from Moscow-claimed regions as a condition for peace.

