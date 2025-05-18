Global Diplomacy: India's United Front Against Terrorism

India has embarked on a diplomatic mission, codenamed Operation Sindoor, to present its unified stance against terrorism. Seven multi-party delegations will visit 32 countries and the European Union's headquarters in Brussels.

This initiative sees the participation of 51 leaders from parties across the political spectrum, divided into delegations led by prominent politicians including Baijayant Panda and Shashi Tharoor. Each group comprises leaders from both the ruling NDA and opposition parties, as well as former diplomats, ensuring a diverse representation.

The delegations, traveling under the theme 'One Mission. One Message. One Bharat,' aim to engage key nations in understanding India's resolve against terrorism, with visits planned to countries from the US to Saudi Arabia, and from the UK to South Africa.

