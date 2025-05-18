Left Menu

Global Diplomacy: India's United Front Against Terrorism

India is deploying seven multi-party delegations to 32 countries and the EU to advocate its anti-terrorism stance, called Operation Sindoor. The teams, comprising political leaders and former diplomats, showcase national solidarity and include representatives from both ruling and opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 00:09 IST
India has embarked on a diplomatic mission, codenamed Operation Sindoor, to present its unified stance against terrorism. Seven multi-party delegations will visit 32 countries and the European Union's headquarters in Brussels.

This initiative sees the participation of 51 leaders from parties across the political spectrum, divided into delegations led by prominent politicians including Baijayant Panda and Shashi Tharoor. Each group comprises leaders from both the ruling NDA and opposition parties, as well as former diplomats, ensuring a diverse representation.

The delegations, traveling under the theme 'One Mission. One Message. One Bharat,' aim to engage key nations in understanding India's resolve against terrorism, with visits planned to countries from the US to Saudi Arabia, and from the UK to South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

