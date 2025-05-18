Europe Focuses on Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Europe remains committed to securing peace in Ukraine, with discussions focusing on a ceasefire rather than troop deployment. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted the importance of diplomacy over military involvement while speaking on Saturday.

The European leaders emphasize that stopping the conflict is paramount, with Merz insisting on clarity in peace talk formats and possible security guarantees for Ukraine. Leaders from France, Germany, Britain, and Poland, along with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, met in Albania to deliberate over the ongoing situation.

Despite failure in recent face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine, the European Union is preparing new sanctions aimed at pressuring Moscow. Europe underscores unity as key to their strategy and warns against internal divisions that could weaken their collective stance.

