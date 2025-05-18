Congress Slams Modi Government Over Diplomatic Delegation Snub

The Congress party criticized the Modi government on Saturday, claiming insincerity and political game-playing after only one of four suggested Congress leaders was included in a diplomatic delegation tasked with explaining India's anti-terrorism stance abroad.

Despite expressing discontent, Congress leaders have committed to joining the delegations, representing national interests. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the government for partisan politics, stating the need to maintain parliamentary traditions and focus on national security challenges.

The delegations will include leaders across party lines, with visits planned to 32 countries and the EU, underlining India's unified approach to combating terrorism. However, Congress insists that efforts shouldn't overshadow domestic political dialogue and resolution reinforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)