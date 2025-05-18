Congress Blasts Government Over Alleged COVID-19 Death Toll Discrepancy
The Congress accuses the Indian government of underreporting COVID-19 deaths, citing data from the Civil Registration System that suggests up to 20 lakh deaths in 2021, nearly six times the official toll. Gujarat allegedly undercounted deaths significantly. The government insists that increases in death tallies result from improved registration processes.
The Congress party has launched a scathing critique of the Indian government's handling of the COVID-19 death tally, pointing to a significant discrepancy between official numbers and Civil Registration System data.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted on platform X that India suffered unprecedented devastation during the pandemic, accusing the Modi government of gross negligence.
The Congress alleges that actual deaths could be nearly six times the official count, with Gujarat accused of severe underreporting. While the government attributes increased death registration to improved processes, the debate over accountability continues to escalate.
