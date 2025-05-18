Poland's Pivotal Presidential Election Sparks Global Attention

On Sunday, Polish citizens head to the polls for a crucial presidential election, framed by heightened security concerns due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and doubts over the U.S. commitment to European security under President Donald Trump.

Leading the race are Warsaw's Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, a liberal, and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki. Trzaskowski has approximately 30% of the vote, while Nawrocki trails with mid-20s support. A runoff on June 1 seems inevitable given no candidate is expected to surpass the 50% required for an outright victory.

The election, with 13 candidates, also serves as a litmus test for Poland's political landscape, amid claims of foreign interference. Outgoing President Andrzej Duda's controversial tenure highlights the presidency's significant influence on domestic and foreign policy matters.

