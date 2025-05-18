Left Menu

Romania's Presidential Run-Off: A Battle for EU Integrity

Romania's presidential run-off between centrist Nicusor Dan and hard-right George Simion could impact EU unity and Romania's economy. With Simion opposing EU policies and military aid for Ukraine, the election has divided public opinion. The vote follows initial cancellation over alleged Russian meddling.

Romanians are heading to the polls on Sunday for a highly anticipated presidential election run-off that could shape the country's political landscape and its relationship with the European Union. Hard-right nationalist George Simion, known for his eurosceptic views, faces off against centrist Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, who has positioned himself as a pro-EU and NATO candidate.

The election comes amid Romania's economic struggles and a collapsed pro-Western coalition government. Simion, 38, who supports nationalist policies and criticizes the EU, won a decisive victory in the first round, leading to a downfall of the existing government. However, Dan, 55, is slightly ahead in recent polls, and the outcome may hinge on voter turnout, including the Romanian diaspora.

Political analysts warn that a Simion victory could isolate Romania on the international stage, reduce foreign investment, and destabilize NATO's eastern flank. The election results will reverberate beyond Romania, as it coincides with Poland's presidential contest, contributing to a regional shift that may complicate European integration.

