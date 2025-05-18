Controversy Brews as Tharoor Leads Terrorism Delegation

The political scene in India faces turmoil as Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress MP, finds himself at the center of controversy. The stir arose after Tharoor accepted a government invitation to lead a multi-party delegation addressing terrorism with Pakistan.

This move has been criticized by CPI Kerala's state secretary, Binoy Viswom, who accused Tharoor of seeking alignment with BJP's alleged infiltrators within Congress. He expressed his views on a social media platform, raising concerns that Tharoor may be aiming to join the 'sleeping cells' rumored to exist within his party.

In his defense, Tharoor asserted that his decision was apolitical, based on his extensive experience in foreign affairs. He stated that when the nation is in crisis, political divides should be set aside, emphasizing that the issue at hand transcends party lines. The Congress's initial nominations for the delegation did not include Tharoor, adding to the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)