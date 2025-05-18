Unprecedented Drone Assault: Russia Escalates Tensions with Ukraine
Russia unleashed one of its most intensive drone assaults on Ukraine, deploying 273 drones and surpassing previous attack records. A woman was killed, and three others injured. Despite talks between Moscow and Kyiv, a ceasefire remains elusive. Global leaders, including former US President, are engaging diplomatically.
Russia has launched one of its most formidable drone assaults on Ukraine since its full-scale invasion in 2022. The offensive involved 273 explosive drones, with Ukrainian forces managing to intercept 88, while 128 were disrupted through electronic jamming. The assault primarily targeted regions including Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk.
This attack represents the most extensive drone operation against Ukraine since the conflict's onset, surpassing a previous record where 267 drones were deployed on the war's third anniversary. A tragic hallmark of this assault was the killing of a 28-year-old woman, with additional injuries reported, including a young child.
Despite recent diplomatic engagements between Moscow and Kyiv, including President Putin's rejection of a face-to-face meeting with President Zelenskyy, a ceasefire remains unachieved. Former US President Donald Trump plans a series of discussions with global leaders to address the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
