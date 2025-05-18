Left Menu

Unprecedented Drone Assault: Russia Escalates Tensions with Ukraine

Russia unleashed one of its most intensive drone assaults on Ukraine, deploying 273 drones and surpassing previous attack records. A woman was killed, and three others injured. Despite talks between Moscow and Kyiv, a ceasefire remains elusive. Global leaders, including former US President, are engaging diplomatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:25 IST
Unprecedented Drone Assault: Russia Escalates Tensions with Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia has launched one of its most formidable drone assaults on Ukraine since its full-scale invasion in 2022. The offensive involved 273 explosive drones, with Ukrainian forces managing to intercept 88, while 128 were disrupted through electronic jamming. The assault primarily targeted regions including Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk.

This attack represents the most extensive drone operation against Ukraine since the conflict's onset, surpassing a previous record where 267 drones were deployed on the war's third anniversary. A tragic hallmark of this assault was the killing of a 28-year-old woman, with additional injuries reported, including a young child.

Despite recent diplomatic engagements between Moscow and Kyiv, including President Putin's rejection of a face-to-face meeting with President Zelenskyy, a ceasefire remains unachieved. Former US President Donald Trump plans a series of discussions with global leaders to address the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025