Corruption Allegations Surface: ED's Political Pinch in Kerala

V D Satheesan, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, and CPI(M) have accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of corruption, claiming it's misused to target political adversaries and extort money. Allegations arose when a senior ED official was implicated in a corruption case. CPI(M) suggests a BJP agenda behind this misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:51 IST
The Kerala Assembly's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, alongside the ruling CPI(M), has raised serious concerns about alleged corruption within the Enforcement Directorate (ED). They assert this central agency is being manipulated to harass the political opponents of the ruling government and for extortion of money.

Responding to media inquiries, Satheesan pointed to a recent corruption case involving a senior ED official, claiming it exemplifies the agency's current misuse. He alleges that a significant portion of ED officials engages in corruption, veering far from the agency's intended role under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Echoing these sentiments, the CPI(M) contends that the ED was taking bribes to dismiss cases and accuses both the BJP and Congress of being implicated in these actions. These accusations come amid a corruption case involving ED officials arrested for allegedly demanding bribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

