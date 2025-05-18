Congress Accuses Assam CM of Diversion Tactics Amidst Election Tensions

In a heated political exchange, the Congress party has accused Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, of launching 'worse than atrocious' personal attacks on Gaurav Gogoi, a Lok Sabha deputy leader. These allegations are perceived as an attempt to divert public attention from Sarma's alleged corruption and misdeeds.

Gaurav Gogoi has publicly criticized Sarma for accusing him of Pakistani affiliations, questioning the chief minister's mental condition due to issues on the home front. The political climate in Assam intensifies as assembly elections approach next year.

Citing a series of posts, Gogoi described Sarma's statements as 'insane' and 'nonsense,' comparing the chief minister's behavior to an IT cell troll devoid of factual backing. The Congress remains firm in its stance against Sarma's allegations.

