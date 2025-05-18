India-Pakistan Tensions: Operation Sindoor and Diplomatic Strategies
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will update a parliamentary committee about the India-Pakistan military conflict post the Pahalgam terror attack. India undertook Operation Sindoor to retaliate. Talks have halted all military actions. There are also plans to brief international leaders on India's anti-terrorism stance.
- Country:
- India
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to update a parliamentary committee regarding the military tensions between India and Pakistan, which flared following the Pahalgam terror attack.
This meeting gains significance as it occurs in the context of India's Operation Sindoor, a military undertaking in response to the Pahalgam incident.
While an agreement to cease military actions was reached on May 10, Misri will discuss the developments in India-Pakistan foreign policy, notably at a panel chaired by Congress member Shashi Tharoor. Meanwhile, the government has arranged for delegations to visit 33 international capitals to expound on India's firm anti-terrorism stance amid Operation Sindoor backdrop.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Unyielding Stance on Terrorism Amid Strengthening Ties with Angola
Shashi Tharoor Urges Unity Against Terror Amid Pahalgam Attack Remembrance
Angola's President Denounces Terrorism, Strengthens India Ties
Counterterrorism Arrests Spotlight Iranian Plot in London
UK Counter-Terrorism Police Arrest Eight Iranians in Fast-Moving Investigations