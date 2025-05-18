India-Pakistan Tensions: Operation Sindoor and Diplomatic Strategies

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to update a parliamentary committee regarding the military tensions between India and Pakistan, which flared following the Pahalgam terror attack.

This meeting gains significance as it occurs in the context of India's Operation Sindoor, a military undertaking in response to the Pahalgam incident.

While an agreement to cease military actions was reached on May 10, Misri will discuss the developments in India-Pakistan foreign policy, notably at a panel chaired by Congress member Shashi Tharoor. Meanwhile, the government has arranged for delegations to visit 33 international capitals to expound on India's firm anti-terrorism stance amid Operation Sindoor backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)