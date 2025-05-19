Centrist Surge: Nicusor Dan's Unexpected Presidential Victory in Romania

Nicusor Dan, the centrist mayor of Bucharest, is poised to become Romania's next president, according to early results. In an election closely watched by Europe, Dan secured approximately 50.5% of the votes with his campaign against corruption and support for Ukraine.

George Simion, his opponent and a hard-right supporter of Donald Trump, has yet to concede, claiming irregularities in the electoral process. Analysts caution that a Simion presidency could isolate Romania internationally and impact private investment.

The contentious election follows a rescheduled vote due to alleged Russian interference. The final outcome will be crucial for Romania's future in the EU and NATO, especially regarding military aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)