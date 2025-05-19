Left Menu

Centrist Surge: Nicusor Dan's Unexpected Presidential Victory in Romania

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan leads Romania's presidential race with promises of curbing corruption and supporting Ukraine. Rival George Simion, a Trump ally, demands a recount after exit polls show Dan ahead. Analysts warn Simion's presidency might isolate Romania. The election follows a canceled ballot due to alleged Russian interference.

Updated: 19-05-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 01:06 IST
Nicusor Dan, the centrist mayor of Bucharest, is poised to become Romania's next president, according to early results. In an election closely watched by Europe, Dan secured approximately 50.5% of the votes with his campaign against corruption and support for Ukraine.

George Simion, his opponent and a hard-right supporter of Donald Trump, has yet to concede, claiming irregularities in the electoral process. Analysts caution that a Simion presidency could isolate Romania internationally and impact private investment.

The contentious election follows a rescheduled vote due to alleged Russian interference. The final outcome will be crucial for Romania's future in the EU and NATO, especially regarding military aid to Ukraine.

