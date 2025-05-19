Nicusor Dan Takes Lead in Romanian Presidential Election

Nicusor Dan, a centrist candidate, emerged victorious in Romania's presidential election, as official counts neared completion on Sunday. Dan's win represents a significant shift in the political landscape.

With an impressive haul of over 5.83 million votes and nearly complete tallies indicating a 99% count, Dan maintained a clear lead over his contender, George Simion, from the hard-right.

This electoral outcome underscores the Romanian electorate's leanings towards centrist policies, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)