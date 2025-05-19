Historic Win: Nicusor Dan's Path to Romanian Presidency
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed Nicusor Dan for his 'historic victory' in the Romanian presidential race. Dan's win is seen as a crucial step towards reinforcing Romania-Ukraine relations. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of Romania as a reliable neighbor and partner, aiming to strengthen regional ties and European unity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 03:25 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Nicusor Dan for his 'historic victory' in the Romanian presidential election, offering a note of optimism for future bilateral relations.
On Monday, Dan appeared poised to assume Romania's presidential office, marking a significant milestone in the country's political landscape.
Zelenskiy highlighted the significance of having Romania as a trustworthy neighbor, expressing confidence in the potential for collaborative efforts to bolster both nations and enhance European cohesion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Romania's Political Crossroads: Presidential Election Revisited
Jaishankar Advocates Partnerships Over Preaching in a Multipolar World
Europe's Challenge: Partnering Without Preaching
Romania's High-Stakes Presidential Election: A Redo Amid Political Turmoil
Albanese Strengthens Diplomacy: A Global Partnership for Stability