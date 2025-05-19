Left Menu

Historic Win: Nicusor Dan's Path to Romanian Presidency

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed Nicusor Dan for his 'historic victory' in the Romanian presidential race. Dan's win is seen as a crucial step towards reinforcing Romania-Ukraine relations. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of Romania as a reliable neighbor and partner, aiming to strengthen regional ties and European unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 03:25 IST
Historic Win: Nicusor Dan's Path to Romanian Presidency

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Nicusor Dan for his 'historic victory' in the Romanian presidential election, offering a note of optimism for future bilateral relations.

On Monday, Dan appeared poised to assume Romania's presidential office, marking a significant milestone in the country's political landscape.

Zelenskiy highlighted the significance of having Romania as a trustworthy neighbor, expressing confidence in the potential for collaborative efforts to bolster both nations and enhance European cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025