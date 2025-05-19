Historic Win: Nicusor Dan's Path to Romanian Presidency

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Nicusor Dan for his 'historic victory' in the Romanian presidential election, offering a note of optimism for future bilateral relations.

On Monday, Dan appeared poised to assume Romania's presidential office, marking a significant milestone in the country's political landscape.

Zelenskiy highlighted the significance of having Romania as a trustworthy neighbor, expressing confidence in the potential for collaborative efforts to bolster both nations and enhance European cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)