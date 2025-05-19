Left Menu

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Argentine President Javier Milei's endorsed candidates led in Buenos Aires legislative elections, signaling strong support for his libertarian vision. The election was seen as a test of Milei's national economic accomplishments, framing it as a choice between political privilege and freedom, with Milei's cohort leading with 30.1% of votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 05:44 IST
Argentine President Javier Milei's government gained momentum over the weekend as candidates he endorsed emerged victorious in Buenos Aires' legislative polls. With almost all votes counted, Milei's favored list, led by spokesperson Manuel Adorni, secured 30.1% of the votes, according to official figures.

On Sunday night, Milei celebrated the victory with his cabinet, declaring it a turning point for libertarian ideals. Leandro Santoro, a frontrunner in prior polls aligned with the Peronist movement, followed with 27.4%.

The third spot, with 15.9%, was taken by PRO party's Silvia Lospennato. The election was considered a critical test for Milei, emphasizing it as a reflection of his national economic policies' success, notably tackling inflation and achieving a budget surplus.

