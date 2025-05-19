Trump and Putin Talk Peace: A Diplomatic Breakthrough or Tactical Standoff?

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing for critical discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The scheduled call comes as European leaders intensify pressure on Moscow to agree to an immediate ceasefire, following the deployment of Russian troops into Ukrainian territory.

Since February 2022, when Russian forces entered Ukraine, the situation has escalated into the most severe East-West confrontation since the Cuban Missile Crisis. President Trump has expressed his desire to be viewed as a peacemaker, urging an end to the violence he refers to as a "bloodbath." He characterizes the conflict as a proxy war between the United States and Russia.

The diplomatic efforts follow discussions in Istanbul, where warring parties convened to explore paths to peace. Amid warnings of further sanctions from Trump's administration, the urgency for a resolution grows as the conflict continues to claim thousands of lives weekly. Meanwhile, Britain's Prime Minister and other global leaders remain engaged in efforts to mediate the stand-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)