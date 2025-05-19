Left Menu

Congress Slams Government Over Diplomatic Delegation Tactics

The Congress has accused the government of engaging in 'cheap politics' by not selecting names proposed by the opposition party for overseas diplomatic missions. Criticizing Prime Minister Modi's approach, Congress claims the delegations represent politicization and inconsistent narratives, potentially harming India's global image.

The Congress has strongly criticized the government's handling of all-party diplomatic delegations, labeling the tactics as 'cheap politics.' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the administration of lying about not requesting opposition names and failing to consult key Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi.

Ramesh insists the partisan maneuvers damage India's reputation, accusing the ruling party of advancing polarization rather than unity. The Congress had proposed four leaders for these delegations, but only one was accepted, with others chosen without consensus with the opposition.

Amid critiques of the Modi administration's diplomacy, the Congress demands a unified front against terrorism and calls for a government-led all-party meeting. The delegations are set to engage 32 countries and the EU headquarters, spotlighting India's stance on international matters.

