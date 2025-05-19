Mamata Banerjee Upholds Party's Autonomy Amid India's Diplomatic Mission Against Terrorism

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has supported the central government's views on external affairs but stresses her party's autonomy in deciding representatives for a multi-party diplomatic mission against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Banerjee clarified that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not boycotted the mission but insists on being involved in the decision-making process.

The TMC leader stated that if the government had reached out, they would have considered sending a representative. She reiterated the party's approval of the Centre's external affairs policies, noting, however, that decisions regarding representatives must involve the respective political parties, not be unilaterally made by the Union Government.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC General Secretary, reaffirmed the party's commitment to combating terrorism alongside the Centre. He emphasized that the selection of TMC members should be decided internally. The mission encompasses representatives from multiple parties, divided into groups to present India's stance on a global stage, combating misinformation and promoting a zero-tolerance terrorism policy.

