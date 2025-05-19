India-Pakistan Tensions: Parliamentary Briefing Held on Military Conflict

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided a detailed briefing to a parliamentary committee regarding the recent military tensions between India and Pakistan, following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The meeting was part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, overseen by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and attended by notable members including TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and BJP's Aparajita Sarangi.

This assembly follows the Indian Armed Forces' initiation of Operation Sindoor aimed at retaliating against the Pahalgam attack, culminating in both countries agreeing to cease all military actions by May 10. In a related move, the Indian government will send delegations to 33 global capitals to reinforce its anti-terrorist stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)