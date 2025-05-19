Outcry in Madhya Pradesh: Minister Vijay Shah Faces Political Reckoning
The Congress has demanded the resignation of Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah after the Supreme Court rebuked him for derogatory remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. A special investigation team has been formed, and the Congress plans a state's campaign for his ouster, citing Shah's comments as contrary to BJP's proclaimed nationalism.
The Congress reiterated its demand for Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's resignation after the Supreme Court criticized Shah for his controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The apex court has authorized a three-member special investigation team to examine the FIR registered against Shah.
Congress officials, including Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, emphasized that the state government's defenses have failed. 'This decision underscores that the power and dictatorial attitudes of political figures are no match for the law and the Constitution,' said Patwari.
Shah's derogatory comments drew ire from the court and Society at large, branding them as antithetical to the Bharatiya Janata Party's alleged nationalism. The Congress announced plans to launch a statewide campaign calling for Shah's removal, citing Shah's remarks as a significant issue for the state government.
