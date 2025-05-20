Trump Mediates Putin-Zelenskiy Calls: Peace Hopes Teeter on Thin Ice

In a diplomatic push, former U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in crucial talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, emphasizing the need for fresh negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire. Trump's outreach to European leaders highlighted optimism for progression, though tangible results remain scant.

While Putin expressed gratitude for Trump's efforts, the Kremlin maintained a cautious stance, emphasizing the complexity of drafting a peace accord. European allies, meanwhile, contemplated tightening economic sanctions on Moscow to force compliance, but Trump exhibited reluctance in applying additional pressure.

Despite divergent strategies, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy expressed readiness for high-level summits involving key global powers, seeking tangible progress toward ending the protracted conflict. However, Putin's unwavering conditions, including disputed territorial withdrawals, continue to impede swift resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)