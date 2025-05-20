Left Menu

Turkish Political Turmoil: Arrests in Istanbul's Municipality

Turkish authorities have detained 18 Istanbul municipal employees on graft charges, intensifying scrutiny on the opposition. The city’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, currently jailed and a prominent rival to President Erdogan, has denied the charges against him. This situation has sparked significant protests and political tension in Turkey.

  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant development, Turkish police have detained 18 employees of Istanbul's municipality on charges of graft. This move extends the ongoing crackdown on opposition figures, notably targeting the city’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. Imamoglu, who is President Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, was jailed in March pending a trial over corruption charges. These actions have provoked Turkey's largest protests in a decade.

According to state broadcaster TRT Haber, the latest wave of arrests focuses on municipal tenders, with those detained including staff from the municipality's media and culture companies. The head of the media department is among the arrested individuals. Detention warrants were issued for a total of 22 employees, with 18 apprehended so far.

Mayor Imamoglu has vociferously denied all allegations, leading to accusations of a politicised judiciary. These claims have been rejected by the government, which maintains that the judges operate independently. The incident has not only fueled economic turmoil but also intensified political tensions in the country.

