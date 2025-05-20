Left Menu

TMC Delegation Stands in Solidarity with Jammu & Kashmir Civilians

A Trinamool Congress delegation, guided by chairperson Mamata Banerjee, will visit Jammu and Kashmir to support people affected by recent cross-border shelling. The group includes MPs and a minister, aiming to show empathy for the victims of intense Pakistan Army bombardments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A five-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with residents impacted by recent artillery and mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army.

The delegation comprises MPs Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, and Md Nadimul Haque, along with West Bengal Minister Manas Bhunia and former MP Mamata Thakur. They will be visiting the region from Wednesday to Friday under the guidance of AITC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Through its official communication channels, the AITC announced the visit, highlighting the group's intention to stand with families affected by the cross-border violence that resulted in 13 deaths, including children and a soldier, and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

