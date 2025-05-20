TMC Delegation Stands in Solidarity with Jammu & Kashmir Civilians

A five-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with residents impacted by recent artillery and mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army.

The delegation comprises MPs Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, and Md Nadimul Haque, along with West Bengal Minister Manas Bhunia and former MP Mamata Thakur. They will be visiting the region from Wednesday to Friday under the guidance of AITC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Through its official communication channels, the AITC announced the visit, highlighting the group's intention to stand with families affected by the cross-border violence that resulted in 13 deaths, including children and a soldier, and numerous injuries.

